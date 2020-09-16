Lights of the Ozarks parade canceled in Fayetteville, virtual lighting ceremony to take place

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Experience Fayetteville has decided to cancel the Lights of the Ozarks parade in 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Nov. 2019.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Experience Fayetteville has decided to cancel the Lights of the Ozarks parade previously scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 20.

The long-standing tradition of holiday lighting throughout the Historic Downtown Square will still occur with the City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation staff hanging lights.

Experience Fayetteville is preparing ways to offer a virtual lighting ceremony.

The number of food and beverage vendors throughout the 2020 season will be reduced. The application form for food and beverage vendors will be available on Experience Fayetteville's website on Sept. 22.

Carriage rides, pony rides and pictures with Santa will not take place this year. Letters to Santa are encouraged and can be dropped off in the Santa mailbox in front of the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn said. “Our primary concern is always public health and safety, and we have to do what’s best for our community. I’m encouraged by the work our team is doing to make this a cheerful and safe event moving forward.”