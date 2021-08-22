‘Life Works Here’ recruit opens cycling business in Rogers

BIKE.co recently opened a mobile bike service and rental shop, serving six Northwest Arkansas cities.

ROGERS, Ark. — BIKE.co recently opened a mobile bike service and rental shop, serving six Northwest Arkansas cities.

The new business has a 1,500-square-foot office at 6028 W. Stoney Brook Road, Suite 3, in Rogers but is set up to provide services and deliver rental bicycles to where customers are located.

“BIKE.co fills a gap in the marketplace by providing a high-quality and attentive mobile bike service at a cost-effective price point,” founder Nate Nead said. “Our model allows bike enthusiasts to spend less time dealing with the complex issues of maintaining their bikes and more time enjoying the hobby.”