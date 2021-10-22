Life Time to host its inaugural Big Sugar Gravel Race in Bentonville

Cyclists from 43 states and five countries will be taking part in the event.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Life Time will be hosting its Big Sugar Gravel Race, a 100-mile cycling race, for the first time in Bentonville this Saturday, Oct. 23.

This event was originally going to inaugurate in 2020 but due to the pandemic, it was postponed and is now sold out.

“Bentonville has become a hub for cycling, but it doesn’t yet have an iconic gravel race,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Media and Events at Life Time. "We’re really excited to welcome every rider, from beginner to experienced, to this event which will impact participants and the community in positive ways.”

The event will coincide with the mountain bike demo Outerbike Bentonville, which will take place Friday through Sunday.

Over 1,000 cyclists from 43 states and five countries will be taking part in the race that will feature two distances. One is Big Sugar, a 103-mile ultra-endurance challenge with over 6,000 feet of elevation gain, and Lil Sugar, a 53-mile course with over 2,000 feet of elevation gain.

Police will be escorting both groups as they leave downtown Bentonville and head west and then north into Southern Missouri on predominantly gravel and dirt roads. The start line will be at The Momentary Arts Center located at SE 6th and SE E Street, and the finish line and festival will be at Compton Gardens & Arboretum at 203 NE 3rd Street.

Life Time operates more than 150 health clubs across North America and produces marquee events such as the Miami Marathon, New York City Triathlon, and UNBOUND Gravel, also known as the “World Series of Gravel Cycling”.

Life Time says gravel cycling continues to surge in popularity and Bentonville will become the next big destination for the sport.

You can find the event schedule below:

Saturday, Oct. 24