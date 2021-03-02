AMBER Alert: Police in N. Texas are looking for this 2-year-old boy and man accused of taking him

The child is missing out of the Celina area, north of Dallas, where the suspect involved was last heard from.

CELINA, Texas — The AMBER Alert Network issued an alert for a little boy missing out of North Texas early Wednesday morning.

The Celina Police Department is searching for Levy Pugh, white male, age 2. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are also looking for Isaac Pugh, white male, age 42. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, unknown clothing description. The man is wanted in connection to the child’s disappearance, police said.

The suspect was last heard from in Celina and is driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Texas plate number MDT1625.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," stated the alert.