Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series postponed until 2021

The series was originally scheduled for July and September this year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 64.6 issued a press release on Thursday (May 21) announcing the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series is postponed until 2021.

“In this time of uncertainty, our community’s health, safety and well-being remain 64.6 Downtown’s top priority. Based on the unpredictability of the COVID-19 situation, we have made the decision to postpone the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series to Summer 2021.”

64.6 continued, “This decision did not come easily, as it impacts many people in our community, including artists, partners, sponsors and volunteers, in addition to the hundreds of friends, families and neighbors who we anticipated enjoying free Levitt AMP concerts at the Riverfront Amphitheater this Summer. We look forward to a re-imagined experience Summer 2021 with the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series that supports the Levitt Foundation's mission of building community through music.”

64.6 Downtown is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 by Arkansas businessman and entrepreneur Steve Clark to act as a catalyst for economic development in downtown Fort Smith through creative place-making, events, property development and art with inspiring and engaging partners. To learn more about 64.6, visit www.646Downtown.com.

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music.