Let’s Talk NWA partners with A Cut Above to give away free haircuts and school supplies to NWA students

ROGERS, Ark. — Let’s Talk NWA and A Cut Above Barber and Stylist Lounge have partnered up to provide haircuts and school supplies to students of Northwest Arkansas.

Let’s Talk NWA wanted to find a way to give back to the community and the people that Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault assists as school is coming up.

"We decided to provide students with school supplies. As we were going through this process, we came to a crossroads on being impactful. We decided to partner with a local barbershop out of Rogers and they volunteer free haircuts to at least twenty students. It is important for students to start the year off correctly and have the tools to succeed, while at the same time looking as good as possible." said Let's Talk NWA.

The school supplies and haircuts will be provided on Monday (Aug. 9) at A Cut Above Barber and Stylist Lounge, located at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd. Suite 3185. It will start at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

A total of 20 haircuts will be given for free, therefore in order to receive one, parents who are interested must sign their kids up at https://letstalknwa.aidaform.com/back-2-school-registration.