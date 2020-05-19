Less than half in survey will soon return to restaurants

Jan Kniffen, a retail consultant with J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, says the restaurant industry cannot survive for long at just 33% or even 67% capacity.

While restaurants slowly begin to reopen for dine-in guests in Arkansas and most nearby states, consumers are not eager to rush back, according to a national survey by Piper Sandler.

The two-part survey conducted in April and May found just 47% of respondents are likely to visit their favorite restaurants as soon as they reopen, well below the 60% who said they would do so in the April survey.

The group surveyed had an average age of 44 and an average income of $78,000, and 90% were abiding by stay-at-home orders.

Under phase 1 of the reopening plan outlined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, restaurants can only open 33% of their capacity, expanding to 67% in phase 2, which has been pushed back from May 18 as more COVID-19 cases have emerged.

Jan Kniffen, a retail consultant with J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, told Talk Business & Politics the restaurant industry cannot survive for long at just 33% or even 67% capacity.