x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Less than half in survey will soon return to restaurants

Jan Kniffen, a retail consultant with J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, says the restaurant industry cannot survive for long at just 33% or even 67% capacity.
Credit: MGN

While restaurants slowly begin to reopen for dine-in guests in Arkansas and most nearby states, consumers are not eager to rush back, according to a national survey by Piper Sandler.

The two-part survey conducted in April and May found just 47% of respondents are likely to visit their favorite restaurants as soon as they reopen, well below the 60% who said they would do so in the April survey.

The group surveyed had an average age of 44 and an average income of $78,000, and 90% were abiding by stay-at-home orders.

Under phase 1 of the reopening plan outlined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, restaurants can only open 33% of their capacity, expanding to 67% in phase 2, which has been pushed back from May 18 as more COVID-19 cases have emerged.

Jan Kniffen, a retail consultant with J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, told Talk Business & Politics the restaurant industry cannot survive for long at just 33% or even 67% capacity. 

To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

RELATED: Arkansas bars will be able to reopen on May 26, governor says

RELATED: CDC releases long-delayed reopening guidance for restaurants, schools, offices