Leslie Rutledge: Don't let ticket scammers ruin your Harry Styles concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' top law enforcer is warning Harry Styles fans to be cautious about buying concert tickets for the upcoming star's show in Little Rock from scam artists.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a memo released Thursday, Oct. 21, that Simmons Bank Arena had contacted her office concerning websites attempting to sell speculative tickets, not real tickets, for Styles' show.

"Speculative listing is when unofficial sellers list tickets for sale even though they do not actually have those tickets," Rutledge's office said. "This practice is fraudulent, unethical and takes advantage of fans and performers."

Rutledge's team has posted the following tips to help Arkansans protect themselves when looking to buy concert tickets:

Buying tickets from the official source verified by the venue website is the safest way to purchase a real ticket to an event.

Only purchase from official sources during the official on sale time.

Research the seller or broker with the Better Business Bureau and ensure they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

A legitimate ticket broker will offer a refund policy. Only buy tickets from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Always use a credit card to make a ticket purchase because credit card laws provide buyers with some recourse if the tickets are fraudulent.

Check the seats ahead of time. Ask for section, row and seat numbers to avoid obstructed views and purchasing tickets that do not exist.

Stick with well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers and have the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Refuse to be rushed. Scam artists often try to hurry prospective buyers into making a decision.