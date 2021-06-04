LeFlore County Sheriff's Dept. warns about multiple incidents of two vehicles following people

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department has sent out a warning via Facebook about multiple incidences of two vehicles following people in the area.

They ask that you are vigilant when traveling and call 911 if you suspect that you are being followed, and the closest officer will be sent to investigate.

Deputies and other agencies have been informed and instructed to keep an eye out in the problem area.