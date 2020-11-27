Leflore County man dies in ATV accident

Police say the man driving on a dirt road when he hit a patch of the road that had been washed out by recent rains.

HEAVENER, Okla. — Police say a Howe, Oklahoma man was killed Thursday (Nov. 26) afternoon while driving an ATV on private property near Heavener.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Edwin Brown, 63, was driving the vehicle on a dirt road 3.7 miles east of Heavener when he hit a patch of the road that had been washed out by recent rain.

Police say the vehicle flipped twice, ejected Brown and then landed on top of him.