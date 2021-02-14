LeFlore County Sheriff's Dept. searching for escaped inmate

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department was notified today (Feb. 13) that Jeromy Michael Call escaped the Leflore County Detention Center.

It is not certain if Call escaped Friday (Feb. 12) evening or Saturday.

Call was being held on multiple counts of felony burglaries in LeFlore County.

Call is a white male, weighs approximately 190 lbs., and is 5'8". He was last known to have a black beard, and has multiple visible tattoos on his arm.