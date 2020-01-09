x
LeFlore County assessing damage from flash flooding on Tuesday, preparing for another round of rain

Another round of heavy rain is expected to hit the area on Wednesday morning.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — In LeFlore County, there were several water rescues Tuesday (Sept. 1) morning. Now crews are looking at roads that have been washed away and are trying to assess all of the damage. 

LeFlore County Emergency Management told 5NEWS at least five water rescues were performed on Tuesday, spread across the county. No injuries were reported. 

Emergency Manager Kim Wann says flash flooding wasn't concentrated on just one area. She says all cities in LeFlore County have been affected. 

Crews are still trying to determine how many roads were impacted or washed out by the round of heavy rain and flooding. 

Tuesday, Sept. 2 Flash Flood Damage in the River Valley

Dianna Osburn
Flooding near the Booneville Police Station.

More rain is expected on Wednesday (Sept. 2), and crews will be on high alert checking low lying areas and putting barricades up. 

"There's several of the roads that it had actually washed the blacktop off, and there are 4 ft drop-offs," Wann said. "As it is right now, we're gonna have to keep roads blocked off because what is washed away, I don't think we can have fixed by then."

LeFlore County Emergency Management is compiling a list of damaged roads on their Facebook page. They hope people will not drive over them. 

