League of Women Voters of Benton Co. to sponsor drive-thru voter registration in Rogers

ROGERS, Arkansas — Are you registered to vote? Do you need to make a name change or address change?

The League of Women Voters of Benton County are sponsoring a drive-thru Voter registration event on Sept. 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It will be located in the parking lot of 10 Box, 103 N. Dixieland in Rogers.

You can fill out your Voter Registration form from the safety and convenience of your car.

Registrations must be received at the County Clerk's office by the Oct. 5 deadline.

Voter Qualifications are:

U.S. citizen and Arkansas resident

18 years or older on Election Day

Not declared incompetent by a court

Not a convicted felon without your right to vote restored

Safety precautions will be observed and masks are required for all participants.