League of Women Voters of Arkansas hold voter registration event in Centerton

Despite the weather on Saturday morning, dozens of people still came out to register to vote.

CENTERTON, Ark. — The League of Women Voters of Arkansas held a voter registration event in Centerton Saturday (August 29) morning.

What was originally a drive-thru event had to be moved to the pavilion by city hall after it started raining.

Despite the weather, dozens of people still came out to register to vote.

"If you have recently changed addresses or changed your name, even if you're not sure if you're registered, you need to find out, and go register," says Connie Hoffman, League of Women Voters of Arkansas member.

If you are unsure if you are registered to vote in Arkansas, you can visit this website to check your status. If you have questions about registering to vote or casting an absentee ballot, please reach out to your local county clerk's office.

The deadline to register to vote in Arkansas is October 5.