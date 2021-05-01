League of Women Voters files suit against new election laws

Under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, states cannot enact rules that have a disproportionate effect on racial minorities, but that is difficult to prove.

ARKANSAS, USA — The League of Women Voters and the immigrant advocacy group Arkansas United have filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Pulaski County challenging new voting laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature that the plaintiffs say will make it harder to vote, particularly for minorities.

The press release refers to new laws it says will require election officials to match absentee voters’ signatures to their original voter registration application; remove the option for voters without an identification to instead present a sworn statement in order to have their ballots counted; move up the deadline to drop off absentee ballots to the Friday before Election Day while still allowing absentee ballots to arrive by mail on Election Day; and prohibit anyone except voters from entering and remaining within 100 feet of a polling place.

That last provision will prevent anyone even from providing water to a voter standing in line, the press release said.

“There was absolutely no evidence that the 2020 election in Arkansas was anything but safe, secure, and successful,” said Arkansas League President Bonnie Miller. “The new restrictive bills will not increase the public’s confidence in the state’s election administration or ensure election integrity – they will do the opposite.”