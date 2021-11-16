Leaf vacuum trailers coming soon to Fort Smith

The machines help keep leaves from clogging storm drains, preventing streets from flooding.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith City's Board of Directors has approved a request from the Streets Department to purchase leaf vacuum trailers and a milling machine.

The city says the leaf vacuum will improve the department's efficiency and enable them to clean fallen leaves from roadsides and ditches. Removing leaves from roadsides and ditches is important to help prevent storm drains from clogging which can lead to street flooding when it rains.

The milling machine will allow the Streets Department staff to perform road repairs that will extend the life and condition of the streets.

The total cost for the equipment is $649,764. A date for when the equipment will be in use has not been released at this time.