Lawsuit filed against Trinity Property Management for alleged sexual assaults

A maintenance worker at Southbrooke Apartments remained employed after multiple complaints of sexual assault against him were filed to management.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A lawsuit has been filed against a large Fort Smith property management company after multiple complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit, a maintenance worker at Trinity Multifamily Property Management is accused of sexually harassing and sexually assaulting multiple tenants.

The lawsuit alleges that the management company allowed the maintenance worker, who has not formally been charged with any crime, to keep his job at Southbrooke Apartments after multiple complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault from several victims, including a 12-year-old girl.

The maintenance worker has worked at Southbrooke Apartments for 16 years and is also employed at Fairway Apartments in Fort Smith, according to the lawsuit. As a maintenance worker, he has a set of master keys, giving him access to every apartment unit at Southbrooke.

The complaints date back to May of 2015, according to the lawsuit. The first victim told both management and law enforcement that they were scared because the man had a master key to all of the apartments.

The lawsuit states that a manager at Southbrooke apartments allegedly told one of the victims that if they filed a formal complaint that they could be evicted.

The maintenance worker remained employed even after multiple complaints of sexual assault and entering tenant's apartments without their permission were filed to both management and law enforcement.

The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages being sought by the victims.

5NEWS has reached out to Trinity Management for comment but they did not provide one at this time.

The maintenance worker's identity has not been released at this time.