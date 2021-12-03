Lawsuit claims Arkansas State Trooper unlawfully stopped and searched Black law student's U-Haul

“Through this lawsuit, I seek to stand up for my Constitutional right to be free from police targeting because of the color of my skin."

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A University of Arkansas law student is suing an Arkansas State Police Trooper. He claims he was handcuffed for over an hour in the back of a state police car last summer while police searched his Uhaul with no reasoning or valid basis.

Marion Humphrey Jr. now has former US Attorney Connor Eldridge representing him.

Humphrey Jr. says he was moving his belongings from Fayetteville to his hometown of Little Rock when Arkansas State Trooper Steven Payton pulled him over on I-40 in Russellville.

Humphrey Jr. believes racial bias caused officers to search his vehicle.

In the dashcam footage, Officer Payton says he pulled Humphrey Jr. over for almost wrecking the U-Haul going off Exit 70 on I-40. He then began questioning Humphrey Jr. further.

Officer Payton then asks to search the U-Haul. When Humphrey Jr. said did not consent to the search, the trooper said he would bring in a drug-sniffing dog.

Eventually, Humphrey Jr. contests the search of the rented U-Haul. He says he called his father, who is an attorney and former circuit judge, to listen in on the traffic stop.

Humphrey Jr. was placed in handcuffs while four officers searched the U-Haul and vehicle for two hours. He says some of his belongings were damaged and police found nothing illegal.

“He’s making me step back, he wants my left hand, he’s arresting me. Daddy he’s arresting me. He’s arresting me daddy. There is nothing in this vehicle I promise you, I didn’t do anything,” Humphrey Jr. can be heard saying in the video.

Officer Payton told Humphrey Jr.'s father that the dog alerted of narcotics in the vehicle.

Now Humphrey Jr. is suing for emotional and punitive damages. He says State Trooper Payton's actions violated his 4th and 14th Amendment Rights. The court date is still pending.

"State police commanders have not seen a copy of the lawsuit and we will not be making public statements about the case while there is pending litigation," said Bill Sadler, ASP Public Information Officers.