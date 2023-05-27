Wrongful death lawsuit against Bella Vista assisted living facility ends in $2 million settlement

Officials say Barbara Doyle went missing under their care when she left the facility on Aug. 12, 2021, and was found dead 13 days later.

BELLA VISTA, Ark — A lawsuit against Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista ended in a $2 million settlement, attorney Keith Law Group confirmed to 5NEWS on Saturday, May 27.

The lawsuit was filed after 74-year-old Barbara Doyle went missing under their care when she left the facility on Aug. 12, 2021, and was found dead 13 days later, records show.

The body of Barbara Doyle was found in the woods off Hwy. 279 near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista on Aug. 25 at around 7 p.m. during a planned ground search, according to officials.