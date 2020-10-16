Lawsuit accuses Fayetteville mayoral candidate Tom Terminella of fraudulently shielding assets

A lawsuit filed alleges Fayetteville businessman Tom Terminella, a candidate for Fayetteville mayor, is shielding his assets to hinder, delay, and defraud a creditor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday (Oct. 13) alleges Fayetteville businessman and real estate broker Tom Terminella, a candidate for Fayetteville mayor, is shielding his assets to hinder, delay, and defraud a creditor.

That’s the accusation made by a Rogers attorney in a complaint filed in Benton County Circuit Court against Terminella, his wife and their related business entities.

Brian Ferguson alleges Terminella is diverting assets to his wife, Monica, through various business entities to keep the money shielded from a court-ordered judgment against Terminella dating back more than a decade.