Crawford County law enforcement participates in torch run for Special Olympics

The Van Buren Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are running a torch across Crawford County to support Special Olympics Arkansas.
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was originally scheduled for Tuesday (May 19) ahead of the summer games.

The run and the games had to be canceled this year due to Covid-19.

The Van Buren Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office decided to run the torch across Crawford County today anyway to show their support for Special Olympics Arkansas.

They are running the torch relay style, with one runner on the flag, and one on the torch.

The Van Buren Police Department has been sharing updates and photos of the torch run on their Facebook page.

“We have arrived at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. We will head to Alma next. We should go through Alma about 10:30.”

“The torch has made its way to Peppersource! Peppersource has always been a great supporter of the LETR and Special Olympics!”

