Latina Artists collaborating to create community mural

Lourdes Valverde, Lupita Albarran and Briseida Ochoa will work on a mural at Holcomb Plaza in Springdale, representative of the Hispanic and Latinx communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Razo Studios is facilitating and assisting in the creating of a mural in Springdale by three Latina artists for Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to Alan Rodriguez, COO of Razo Studios, Lourdes Valverde, Lupita Albarran and Briseida Ochoa will work on the mural.

Rodriguez is known as “Toxic”, and has practiced Graffiti, Street Art, and Interior Murals as the CCO of Razo.

Holcomb Plaza is home to businesses like Joyeria Estreyita Cruz, El Vasito Loko, and Los Alamos Market. Rodriguez says that the Hispanic and Latinx community frequently stops by the plaza.

Rodriguez explained that the artists will paint things representative of Hispanic Heritage Month and generations of Latinas coming together.

“It'll be something that I believe really does celebrate that closeness and unity among our Latin community, but also among the community of women that we have here in Northwest Arkansas,” Rodriguez said. “Very strong women, very independent people, very go-getting type of people.”

It will be located in the corner of the parking lot, where a mural with the message “Kindness in Giving Creates Love” sits adjacent. Rodriguez says that the permanent installment will provide a sense of ownership for the Hispanic and Latinx community.

Rodriguez explained that plazas like Holcomb show the diversity of Northwest Arkansas, and that the installation could solidify that representation among the Hispanic and Latinx community.

“While we do have museums, and art museums here, we also want to bring art to the local community,” Rodriguez said. “To the places that people come to day in and day out for food, for their groceries, for their haircuts, for everything that they need.”

The artists will begin painting the mural on September 17th. Until then, they've created a GoFundMe to pay for costs of the mural, which can be found on their social media.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device