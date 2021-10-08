Last Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market of the season to be held next week

The market is held in festival style and features over 100 local vendors including farmers, artisans, and crafters.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The last Farmers & Artisans Market of the season will be held on October 16 at the Chaffee Crossing Historic District.

The festival-style market features over 100 local farmers, artisan, and craft vendors. It will feature live music, local talent, food trucks, kid activities, crafts, and seasonal attractions. The event will also be providing free COVID-19 vaccines.

Events and activities schedule:

Get snappin' Selfie Photo Booth: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Star Wars characters 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Storytime 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m.

Costume Parade: 10 a.m. (starts in the Kids Area)

Scared Somatics Circus performers: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Live music schedule:

Richard Rauch Band: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Reverend Haskell and the 90's Revival: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Oklahoma Moon: 12-2 p.m.

Food and beverage vendors will include, Poor Man's Pizza, Mimi's Tamales, Rockin' Rackley's BBQ, Fort Smith Coffee Co., Chaffee Nutrition, and Tap Truck Ozarks featuring Fort Smith Brewing Co. beer.

The event will be held at 7313 Terry St. from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.