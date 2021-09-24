Last call for Salvation Army Angel Tree Appointment applications

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Appointment applications are due Friday (Sept.24) for those in need of Christmas gifts for their children.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Salvation Army Angel Tree Appointment applications for the Christmas Assistance program are due Friday (Sept. 24) for families in need of gifts for their children for the upcoming holiday season.

The Christmas Assistance program has helped provide gifts for hundreds of thousands of children each year. Children and senior adults need to register this the program in order to become "Angels."

The Salvation Army says the application collects the necessary information to determine participants' qualifications in the program and details on each Angel to make their Christmas special. Those wanting to apply must provide include a photo ID, proof of residence, the child's birth certificate, guardianship paper, the Child's clothing sizes and a toy list.

The Salvation Army is requesting that applicants only enter the information requested and submit only one time. They say that once appointments are full no further appointments can be made.

There can be only one applicant per address and toy assistance is for children 12 years old and younger.

Below are the listed Angel Tree Appointments in Northwest Arkansas, broken down into the Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers areas.