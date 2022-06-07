Largest medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opens

The Source moved from its original location off Walton Boulevard in Bentonville to off West Walnut in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary is now the largest in the state. The Source moved from its original location off Walton Boulevard in Bentonville to off West Walnut in Rogers.

They opened their doors at the new location Thursday, July 14, for the first time with a line out the door and wrapped a quarter of the way around the building.

“We’ve gone from 2,000 square feet to 21,000 square feet. We’ll be able to serve that many more patients, that much more efficiently and fundamentally that much better,” said Alec Long, the general manager.

The Source originally opened in August of 2019. Inside there are three pickup windows for online orders and eight registers. Long says there will soon be a small cultivation facility inside.

“I think this is going to be a destination for people, for patients to come to feel comfortable. Be able to have the transaction be somewhat legitimized and be comfortable with the environment they are in,” he said.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) says since the beginning of this year about $135 million worth of medical marijuana has been purchased by the state’s almost 85,000 medical marijuana patients. ADH spokesman Scott Hardin says of 3,900 pounds sold in June, about 790 pounds of that was sold from the five locations in Northwest Arkansas.

“Ever since those dispensaries opened as a region, it’s really just dominated the state in sales,” he said.

Long says if recreational marijuana makes it on the ballot and becomes legal in Arkansas, they will be prepared.

“You don’t have to get ready when you stay ready and that’s why we were ahead of the curve and built this building, that was the anticipation,” said Long.

The Source is officially open for business in Rogers but its official grand opening will be on its three-year anniversary in August.

