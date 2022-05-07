Large mudslide caused by recent rain closes road in Sebastian Co.

The mudslide is south of what is commonly known as Lovers Leap all the way to Forest Tower Way.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — County Road Sugar Loaf Mountain Way in Sebastian County is closed due to a large mudslide.

The Sebastian County road director says recent heavy rains have caused the mudslide. The mudslide is south of what is commonly known as Lovers Leap all the way to Forest Tower Way.

This is an ongoing situation as ground sliding is still happening. The road is currently barricaded and closed until further notice.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.