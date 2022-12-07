Large grassfire causing Sebastian County homes to be evacuated

Crews are working to control a massive grassfire spreading across the River Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to put out a grassfire that is spreading from Fort Chaffee to Greenwood.

A massive cloud of smoke can be seen across Fort Smith and the River Valley Tuesday, July 12, evening.

Residents in the Hilltop area of Greenwood are currently being evacuated after the fire jumped a fire break at Fort Chaffee, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

The Ed Wilkinson Pavilion in Bell Park is open to evacuees.

The Greenwood Police Chief who is on scene confirmed that 20+ homes have been evacuated and the fire department is trying to soak the land around those homes to keep the fire from spreading to them.

Multiple fire departments are on scene and are working to contain the fire.

It is unclear this time how the fire began, but officials say this is a dangerous situation and asks everyone to avoid the area.

Travis Cooper, Incident Command, is saying the fire is pretty well contained right now (75% best estimate). Multiple agencies on this fire in the Greenwood area near Fort Chaffee. Fire originated on base, and FCFD is actively containing the fire while municipal and rural FDs are actively protecting property on the Northside of Greenwood near Norwood DR and Hilltop DR and Pine St. multiple homes along Norwood drive have been evacuated and checked on. American Red Cross is here supporting with water

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The entire state of Arkansas was put under a "moderate" wildfire risk this week and several counties are under burn bans due to the dry conditions.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.