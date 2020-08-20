Large fire reported in Rogers at recycling plant

A large fire has been reported at TRG Recycling in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — A fire is burning at TRG Recycling in Rogers on North Arkansas St.

There is a large presence of police and firefighters in the area.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20).

Jenkins says there were about 60-70 compacted vehicles on fire. The vehicles had been crushed together which created a stronger flame.

He says the tires and interior seating kept the flames alive.

The fire threatened a large building, but Jenkins says firefighters contained it and avoided damage.

He says they are using foam to put out the remaining hot spots.

There were no fatalities but one firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion. 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

An eyewitness at the scene told 5NEWS they could hear explosions from the plant.

