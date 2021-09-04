Lane closures required for construction on Hwy 71

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announces required lane closures on Highway 71 for construction at Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville.

The construction will be to build the new Highway 549 interchange and I-49.

Crews will be alternately closing lanes on Highway 71 to enable bridge and traffic signal work.

Various lanes will be closed during overnight hours from June 13 through June 19.

On June 13, the overnight lane closures will happen from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The overnight lane closures for June 14 through 18 will be going on from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by police enforcement, barrels and signage.