Landslide reported at Lake Fort Smith

The landslide is reported to be about 150 feet wide.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A landslide was reported at Lake Fort Smith on Wednesday (June 16). 

It occurred about a mile and a half from the dam on the lake. The landslide is reported to be about 150 feet wide.

A video submitted by a 5NEWS viewer shows rocks falling into the lake. The viewer told 5NEWS that she's camping at the lake and heard about the slide right before boarding a boat tour. 

Credit: Shannon Lewis

Crews with the Arkansas Geological Survey will check out the area on Friday. They say a landslide might make the water at Lake Fort smith a little murkier. But they say it will be thoroughly filtered and will still be safe to be used as a water source for the River Valley. 

