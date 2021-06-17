Landslide reported at Lake Fort Smith

It occurred about a mile and a half from the dam on the lake. The landslide is reported to be about 150 feet wide.

A video submitted by a 5NEWS viewer shows rocks falling into the lake. The viewer told 5NEWS that she's camping at the lake and heard about the slide right before boarding a boat tour.

Crews with the Arkansas Geological Survey will check out the area on Friday. They say a landslide might make the water at Lake Fort smith a little murkier. But they say it will be thoroughly filtered and will still be safe to be used as a water source for the River Valley.