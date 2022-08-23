Superintendent for the Lamar School District steps down

Lamar School Board accepted Superintendent Jay Holland's resignation just weeks after the completion of the district's Title IX investigation.

LAMAR, Arkansas — The superintendent of the Lamar School District in Johnson County is stepping down. Attorney Joey McCutchen confirmed the news by saying the school board accepted superintendent Jay Holland's resignation.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the school board held a special board meeting to address the resignation. This comes just weeks after the district found three students at Lamar Middle School responsible for sexual assault and harassment after a Title IX investigation where McCutchen served as the attorney for the victims.

The original complaint was filed in March with the district completing its investigation in July, followed by the Arkansas State Police's investigation completion in mid-August. ASP found the claims to be "unsubstantiated."

This is a developing story.

