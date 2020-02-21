Missing Springdale man's body found at Lake Fayetteville

Crews have been searching for the man for over a week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews have recovered a body from Lake Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Murphy said crews started searching around 9 a.m. Friday (Feb. 21), and the body was recovered at approximately 9:50 a.m.

The Washington County Coroner is on the scene.

Crews have been searching the area for a missing Springdale man,61-year-old Robert Elmer, for over a week. Elmer's friends and fellow community members have also helped with the search.

Murphy said the body has been identified as Elmer's.

According to Elmer's friends, he was last heard from on Saturday (Feb. 8) and also posted on social media that day.

Elmer's vehicle, a 2013 Scion XB, was found at Veteran's Memorial Park and Lake Fayetteville on Sunday (Feb. 9), but he was not in it.

His friends say that it's incredibly unusual for his vehicle to be at the lake because he is not "outdoorsy" and doesn't bike or run.

Elmer's friends also say that he is very outgoing and friendly. He plays bass guitar in a band, and his nickname is "machine man."

Springdale Police flew drones around the lake to search for Elmer. The Fayetteville Fire Department used a boat to search the lake while the rest of the team searched the coastlines.