Lake Fayetteville Marina closes for the holidays on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Boatsmasters better get their laps in early this year because the Lake Fayetteville marina, vessel launches, and boat stalls will be closed for an annual winter break starting at sunset Friday, Dec. 23.

The sun that sets on fishing, tubing, and other maritime merriment won't rise again until the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15, when the lake and its facilities open back up.

It may not be the busy season, but we suppose even a historic body of water deserves a Christmas vacation from time to time.

The City of Fayetteville's three lakes are open from sunrise to sunset until that time, with the proper permits—purchasable on location.

