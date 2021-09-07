City taking steps to clean Lake Fayetteville

There are currently toxic bacteria in parts of Lake Fayetteville. The city hopes to clean the water so that one day families can swim in it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation department is taking steps to clean up Lake Fayetteville. The water condition has worsened over the years, with blooms of algae taking over stagnant parts of the lake.

Ted Jack with Fayetteville Parks and Recreation says parts of the algae could contain toxic bacteria to people and pets. Jack says different sediments from new city developments have run into the lake, causing problems for the ecosystem.

“There has been some preliminary work. It shows where some of that severe stream-bank erosion is occurring," Jack told 5NEWS. "Those are areas we will be targeting."

Fayetteville has hired an outside consulting firm to conduct a study and do surveys on Lake Fayetteville to see how improvements can be made.

“The water sheds around 6,000 acres, it’s a pretty big project, so it will take a while to implement,” says Jack.

In the next few years, Jack hopes that the lake will be in good enough condition so families can swim.

“It would be great to have a swimming beach," Jack said. "You can imagine your paddleboard pulling up on the swim beach, and you can go out on the lake with your family."