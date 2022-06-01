Lack of rain impacting row crops, cattle; corn, soybean prices remain at decade highs

The lack of rain is impacting crops with corn and soybean prices soaring along with grain price hikes negatively impacting cattle producers.

Less than an inch of rain has fallen in Jonesboro during the month of June, which is 56% less than normal, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have consistently been in the mid-90s and have topped 100 degrees several days during the month.

The extreme heat and lack of rain are leading to abnormally dry conditions in some parts of Northeast Arkansas which is the stage before drought conditions set in, according to NWS. Counties with those dry conditions include parts of Clay, Fulton, Mississippi, Randolph and Sharp counties. The number of counties with abnormally dry conditions could grow when the NWS releases a drought monitor update in July.

