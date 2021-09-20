Lack of Non-English-Speaking options in NWA is affecting health of some

The Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas is growing, but the resources to make sure they are well served aren’t keeping up.

ARKANSAS, USA — Within the last decade, the Hispanic population in Benton and Washington Counties has increased by about 90%, adding 70,000 people from the Hispanic community to the Northwest Arkansas population.

However, despite this growth, some in the Hispanic community say that there is a lack of options for those who only speak Spanish. Saying that this can affect their physical health.

Pointing at instances like the start of the pandemic. Some in the community say they were confused about what was happening, where to get tested for the virus, could not the paperwork, and didn’t know if the covid-19 vaccine was free.

Blaming it on a lack of communication and information to Spanish-speaking communities. However, since then, resources have been dedicated to helping non-English-speaking communities get information and facts about the virus.

University of Arkansas professor Luis Fernando Restrepo says everyone needs to be proactive and continue to create Spanish-speaking options for some because many are not getting the help they need.

“So, a lot of Latinos or speaking Spanish will end up in the emergency room with something that could’ve been prevented and could’ve had a better impact,” said Restrepo.

The language barrier is also impacting some individual’s mental health.

Journey Counseling in Rogers says they only know of around 10 to 15 Spanish-speaking therapists and counselors in Northwest Arkansas. The few options have some in the Hispanic community are struggling with mental health, not able to get the help needed.

Josiah Kimler with Journey Counseling is pointing at several reasons why the community might be struggling with mental health like the pandemic.

“It’s a stress on everyone but if you add in the possibility of deportation or the social stigmas about getting mental health care in the Hispanic Community make it pretty difficult,” Kimler said.