Labor Day lake traffic boost local businesses

Lake Fayetteville and Beaver Lake hosted hundreds of visitors over the weekend celebrating Labor Day, giving local businesses a boost in rentals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Northwest Arkansas Families took to the water to celebrate Labor Day, by enjoying the water and giving local businesses a boost in bike and boat rentals. Beaver Lake and Lake Fayetteville are some of the more popular outdoor places to take the family, both saw hundreds of visitors over the weekend. Since the rain cleared, the staff at Lake Fayetteville says boating rentals were booming more so on Labor Day than over the weekend. The lakes host a slew of families as well as college students. 

