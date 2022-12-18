x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

La Herradura Western Wear now open in Fort Smith

The new store is located at 1200 South Waldron Rd.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — La Herradura Western Wear is now open in Fort Smith. This makes the family-owned business' sixth location in Arkansas.

The other locations are located in:

  • Springdale
  • Rogers
  • Clarksville
  • Russellville
  • Little Rock

The new store is located at 1200 South Waldron Road. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8  p.m.

For more information, click here.

Credit: Nayely Palafox

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out