La Herradura Western Wear now open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — La Herradura Western Wear is now open in Fort Smith. This makes the family-owned business' sixth location in Arkansas.
The other locations are located in:
- Springdale
- Rogers
- Clarksville
- Russellville
- Little Rock
The new store is located at 1200 South Waldron Road. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
