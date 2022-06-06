Despite claims that he would be attending Blinn College, officials say he is not enrolled

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Where Kyle Rittenhouse will be continuing his college education remains a mystery.
On Monday, he claimed he will be attending Blinn College District this upcoming school year and head to Texas A&M University in 2023.
KHOU 11 News reached out to Blinn College, which confirmed Rittenhouse has not yet enrolled for a current or upcoming term.
For the past month, Rittenhouse has been hinting that he would be attending Texas A&M University. He even went as far as announcing his attendance on the Charlie Kirk Show last week.
Rittenhouse said he decided on Texas A&M after touring the college campus and told Kirk that going to the university would be an "amazing" experience.
"It's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse said. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."
Rittenhouse also told Kirk he is considering joining the Corps of Cadets.
"I haven't decided yet, I may," Rittenhouse said.
But Texas A&M quickly disputed those claims, stating Rittenhouse had not been admitted as a student for the upcoming fall semester.
Wherever Rittenhouse lands, it seems Texas will be his go-to after he tweeted he would be moving to the Lone Star State at the end of the month.
Rittenhouse had been attending Arizona State University but withdrew after he was acquitted in November of 2021 of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third during the Kenosha protests in the summer of 2020. Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense.