KUAF celebrates Black History Month with a live discussion

In celebration of Black History Month, KUAF Podcast discussed the Black experience and community in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In honor of Black History Month, the local NPR station KUAF hosted a live discussion for its podcast ‘Undisciplined’ about being black in Fort Smith.

Friday night, Feb. 18, was all about bringing the conversation to a larger stage and educating the public about the black experience in Fort Smith.

It's Black History Month and what better way to celebrate than through educational discussion. At least KUAF’s podcast undisciplined thinks so.

"The idea behind the podcast is taking things that we're learning from an academic perspective and bringing them to the community. In our very first episode we kind of talked about the invention of the study of black history," Matthew Moore a producer, reporter with KUAF said.

On Friday, it presented a live edition of the podcast so the community in Fort Smith could engage in the conversation and share in communiversity.

"African and African-American studies was founded on principles on bringing relevant education so that bringing the community and its concerns through the University so we're always invested in the kind of relationship I call it a communiversity," Dr. Caree Banton adjunct professor with the University of Arkansas said.

Tonight’s topic, the black community then, now and still to come in the river valley. Each panelist reflected on those time periods, speaking to the richness of black culture in Fort Smith.

"We lived a happy life. We went to churches," panelist, Sherry Toliver said.

She says everyone knew everyone then and now.

"The future of Fort Smith is here," Chris Chaney said.

The conversation was much longer than what I showed you here but the big idea is that the black community of Fort Smith isn’t going anywhere. You can listen to the conversation in its entirety once Undisciplined posts the full podcast episode online.

