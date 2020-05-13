Caps, gowns, and free doughnuts! Krispy Kreme introduces the '2020 Grad Dozen'

On May 19, seniors can get one 2020 Grad Dozen free by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status.

Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors, and their families and friends who are unable to celebrate graduation with traditional ceremonies due to COVID-19.

The new 2020 Grad Dozen spells out 2020 in 3 roughs of doughnuts and will be available for purchase the week of May 18-24.

The 2020 Grad Dozen includes a variety of doughnuts including Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

2020 high school and college seniors can get their free 2020 Grad Dozen by visiting a Krispy Kreme shop and wearing or bringing something from the list below.

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag