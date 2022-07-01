Fayetteville hospital now offering robotic assisted knee replacement surgery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital (PSH) in Fayetteville is offering robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgical services.
“For everyone involved — surgeons, staff and patients — this new way of performing total knee replacements has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Adam Bracks, chief executive officer of PSH, said in a statement. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it easier for patients and surgeons moving forward.”
Surgeons on medical staff at PSH have performed more than 50 total knee replacement surgeries using the new technology since August of this year.
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.