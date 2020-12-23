Kiwanis gives away 500 boxes of food on Christmas Eve in Bentonville

Some schools and preschools collected food, several people and companies have donated money or products and some companies discounted the cost of food.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Kiwanis Club of Bentonville (KCB) wants to make sure everyone has a great holiday dinner.

KCB gave out food baskets on Christmas Eve at the Annual “Guy Wilkerson” Food Basket Giveaway as they have for the past 65 years.

This event is named for Guy Wilkerson, who started this annual service project 64 years ago with 12 baskets for Bentonville families in need.

Inmates from the Benton County Jail have assembled 500 boxes with non-perishable food, bread, potatoes and dessert cakes, which was distributed to community members.

Some schools and preschools collected food, several people and companies have donated money or products and some companies discounted the cost of food.

“I didn’t know people could be so giving in my lifetime,” said Jenoa Connor.

Connor lined up this morning at 6:30 a.m. In hopes to get a basket full of food.

“It’s food coming in that I don’t have the money to buy food for and I don’t have the money to buy the food. So this right here helps out a lot,” Connor said.

That was the goal Bobby Smittle, Kiwanis President, says they were aiming for.

“I hope that these family's understanding of people in the community can make sure, and we want to make sure current holiday season help them have a great holiday season,” Smittle said.

Connor says receiving a box of food today did just that, it gave her hope this holiday.

“It helps us out a whole lot. I mean a lot,” she said.