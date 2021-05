A Kimmons Jr. High Student was arrested today (May 14) for battery after an altercation involving scissors.

According to Fort Smith Police, two Kimmons Jr. High students got into an altercation earlier today.

Police said one of the students had a pair of scissors during the altercation and the other received a cut to the arm that required stitches.

The student with the scissors was arrested by police on a second-degree battery charge.