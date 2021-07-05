Kids' lemonade stand will raise money for injured Prairie Grove officer

A group of kids is setting up a fundraiser to help Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks who was shot and injured Tuesday.

A group of kids from Musket Street in Prairie Grove are setting up a lemonade stand to help support a local officer who was injured last week.

Officer Tyler Franks was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Prairie Grove. He is now in the Intensive Care Unit at Washington Regional Medical Center after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The lemonade fundraiser will be held on Saturday (May 15) at the corner of Musket and Sundowner and will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.