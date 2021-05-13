Kids 12 and up now receiving Pfizer vaccines

Arkansas teens are now able to schedule appointments for the Covid vaccine. Yesterday, the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas teens are now able to schedule appointments for the Covid vaccine. Yesterday, the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15.

Pharmacists at Medical Arts Pharmacy say they began appointments on Thursday at 2 p.m. and are already booked for tomorrow.

The reason why, after 14 months in the pandemic and virtual learning. Kids and teens say they’re ready to get back to normal.

“I really want to go out and see the world again,” said 15-year-old Sophia Condray who received her first dose of the vaccine Thursday.

Pharmacies like Medical Arts in Springdale saw lines grow outside the door as parents brought their teens to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is our ticket to get back into school,” 12-year-old Timmy Carrier said. He’s planning on getting his vaccine soon.

Besides getting back to normal, they say they want to help others and prevent covid from spreading.

Twelve-year-old Molly Carrier plans to get the vaccine said, “That’s that next layer of protection and allows you to do more things.”

Mother Sarah Carrier says this was an easy decision to make for her family.

“My husband and I have both been vaccinated. Mom has been vaccinated,” said Sarah Carrier.

Parents with children under age 12 are already having a conversation with their kids on whether to get the vaccine. “One of their questions was, ‘I am well things going to get back to normal?’ “No mask?’ ‘Going to spending time with friends and family?’” Dean said that was some of the questions her children asked her. “I’m like if enough people to get it, we can,” said Michelle Dean, mom of an 8 and 11-year-old.

Kids saying they’ll bear with the needle as long as they get back to normal.

“Shots do hurt but it keeps you from getting sick so anyway it’s kind of worth it,” said 9-years old Abby Carrier. She said she’ll be ready to take the vaccine whenever it becomes available for her age group.

Sophia Condray,15, who received her first dose, said, “We are getting there guys. Hang in there."

Multiple pharmacies and clinics are hosting vaccine clinics including the new eligible age group.