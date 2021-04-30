Kentucky Derby food: Hominy Grits

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Matthew McClure, Executive Chef, The Hive in Bentonville, stopped by to make Kentuck Derby food and beverages with the morning crew.
Hominy Grits Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups hominy grits
- 4 cups water
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/4 cup mascarpone cheese
- ¼ cup grated cheddar
- 1 TB marash
- 8 ea egg yolks
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt
Process:
- In a large pot combine milk, water, and bay leaves and bring to a boil. Add hominy grits and whisk constantly for two minutes.
- Reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes or until thickened, stirring often.
- Once thickened, add butter, mascarpone and cheddar cheese, and salt to taste.
- Once cooked, allow to cool for 15minutes, fold in egg yolks and marash.
- Pour grits into lined muffin mold pan ¾ the way up.
Grate some extra cheddar on top
- Bake at 350° F for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven, allow to cool for 10 minutes and then serve.