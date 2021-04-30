x
Kentucky Derby food: Hominy Grits

Chef Matthew McClure made Kentucky Derby celebration food with the morning team.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Matthew  McClure, Executive Chef, The Hive in Bentonville, stopped by to make Kentuck Derby food and beverages with the morning crew.

Hominy Grits Recipe
Ingredients:

  • 2 cups hominy grits
  • 4 cups water
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup    butter
  • 1/4 cup    mascarpone cheese
  • ¼ cup grated cheddar    
  • 1 TB marash
  • 8 ea egg yolks
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Salt

Process:

  • In a large pot combine milk, water, and bay leaves and bring to a boil. Add hominy grits and whisk constantly for two minutes.
  • Reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes or until thickened, stirring often.    
  • Once thickened, add butter, mascarpone and cheddar cheese, and salt to taste. 
  • Once cooked, allow to cool for 15minutes, fold in egg yolks and marash. 
  • Pour grits into lined muffin mold pan ¾ the way up.    
    Grate some extra cheddar on top
  • Bake at 350° F for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven, allow to cool for 10 minutes and then serve.

