ROGERS, Ark. — Kenny Chesney has postponed his Chillaxification 2020 Tour until summer 2021.

Tickets to the June 11 performance at the Walmart AMP will be honored automatically when a new date is selected.

Once the new date is announced, patrons will have 30 days to contact the box office and request a refund if they cannot make the rescheduled performance.