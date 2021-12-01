Keith Urban coming to the Walmart AMP

Keith Urban is bringing "The Speed of Now World Tour" to the Walmart AMP in August of next year.

ROGERS, Ark — Country music star, Keith Urban is coming to the Walmart AMP with "The Speed of Now World Tour" on Aug. 18, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. and will range from $29 to $149.50 plus applicable fees.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” Urban said in a press release. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He added, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

Keith Urban has won four Grammy awards and has set next summer for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years. The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress, will add 50 shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and the U.K.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” said Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”

Urban's concerts have been hailed as ones "not to be missed" by critics around the world. Blue Ain’t Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music.

You can purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting amptickets.com or in person at the Walmart AMP or the Walton Arts Center box office. Sales at the AMP Box Office will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These add ons can only be delivered by mail. Tickets and vouchers for add ons will be received 30 days prior to the event. Without the add-on tickets, the holder will not be given access to the venue.