Kantar: Walmart holds its spot as largest global retailer

Walmart is still king of the hill in terms of being the largest global retailer by revenue and impact on retail around the world. Kantar released its annual ranking of global retailers that showed Walmart still has a lead over No. 2 Amazon when comparing sales metrics and international impact.

At No. 1 Walmart reported $519.93 billion in sales revenue in fiscal 2020, of which $120 billion in international revenue which was good enough to hold on to the top spot in the Kantar ranking. David Marcotte, senior vice president of global insights at Kantar, said shoppers around the world struggled to find what they needed under circumstances that changed weekly.

“Counterintuitively for many retailers, it was the best year in their history as shoppers had a range of new needs resulting from working from home and various levels of lockdowns. However, for other retailers, primarily those in malls, urban areas or in countries with strict lockdown orders, it was a year of major sales losses,” Marcotte said.